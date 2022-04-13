Josh Maniscalco Named to 2021-22 ECHL All-Rookie Team

April 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers defenseman Josh Maniscalco

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers defenseman Josh Maniscalco(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that defenseman Josh Maniscalco has been named to the 2021-22 ECHL All-Rookie Team.

Maniscalco, 23, has had an outstanding first season in Wheeling, as he has amassed 17 goals, 34 assists, and 51 points in 62 games. His 51 points are tied for third most among ECHL defensemen and tied for fifth among ECHL rookies. Josh collected his first pro points with a pair of assists on October 30th in Wichita, then netted his first two pro goals on November 14th against Fort Wayne, which included that day's game winning goal in overtime. That was the first of three overtime goals for the Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania native, who leads the Nailers in that category. He also leads the club in power play points (22), shorthanded points (3), and shots on goal (234). Maniscalco has had nine multi-point games, which includes three games when he scored twice, and he was honored in December as the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month.

Josh's 17 goals are the most in a single season by a rookie defenseman in team history, and that is also the tied for third highest total in a single season for a defenseman all-time. Kevin Spinozzi (2018-19) also had 17 goals, while Tim Roberts (1993-94) and Mario Larocque (2002-03) both lit the lamp 18 times. His 51 points in a season are the sixth most in club history by a blueliner, and he needs just one more point to jump into a tie for fifth with Ray DiLauro (2004-05).

Maniscalco has appeared in ten AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, as he played in eight games last year and two this season. Prior to turning pro, he attended Arizona State University for two years, where he compiled 52 points in 71 games with the Sun Devils.

Josh Maniscalco is the 16th Wheeling player all-time to be named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and fifth defenseman to do so. The last player selected prior to Maniscalco was Reid Gardiner (2017-18), while the last defenseman was Kevin Schulze (2016-17).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.