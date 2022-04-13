ECHL Transactions - April 13
April 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Matthew Barnaby, F
Idaho:
Sam Skinner, D
Newfoundland:
Hayden Lavigne, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Justin Young, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve
Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jordan Martel, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Darien Kielb, D loaned to Bakersfield
Greenville:
Add Alec Calvaruso, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles
Indy:
Add Dominic Dockery, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford
Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford
Add Seamus Malone, F activated from reserve
Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve
Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)
Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)
Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D recalled by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Add Ara Nazarian, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve
Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)
Maine:
Add Stefanos Lekkas, G activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Tristan Pomerleau, D assigned by Manitoba
Add Tyler Boland, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on reserve
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)
Norfolk:
Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Add Artyom Serikov, D assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Marc Gosselin, G added as EBUG
Add Mason Millman, D activated from reserve
Add Jackson Cressey, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Kirkup, F placed on reserve
Delete Logan Flodell, G loaned to Belleville
Toledo:
Add Patrick Curry, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Mitchell Heard, F activated from reserve
Add Jesse Mychan, F activated from reserve
Delete T.J. Hensick, F placed on reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve
Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Brayden Watts, F loaned to Bakersfield
Worcester:
Add Blake Christensen, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Bobby Butler, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Delete Ethan Price, F placed on reserve
