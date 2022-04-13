ECHL Transactions - April 13

April 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Matthew Barnaby, F

Idaho:

Sam Skinner, D

Newfoundland:

Hayden Lavigne, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Justin Young, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jordan Martel, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Darien Kielb, D loaned to Bakersfield

Greenville:

Add Alec Calvaruso, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Indy:

Add Dominic Dockery, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford

Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford

Add Seamus Malone, F activated from reserve

Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve

Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)

Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Ara Nazarian, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)

Maine:

Add Stefanos Lekkas, G activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Tristan Pomerleau, D assigned by Manitoba

Add Tyler Boland, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on reserve

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Norfolk:

Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Add Artyom Serikov, D assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Marc Gosselin, G added as EBUG

Add Mason Millman, D activated from reserve

Add Jackson Cressey, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Kirkup, F placed on reserve

Delete Logan Flodell, G loaned to Belleville

Toledo:

Add Patrick Curry, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Mitchell Heard, F activated from reserve

Add Jesse Mychan, F activated from reserve

Delete T.J. Hensick, F placed on reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/11)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve

Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Brayden Watts, F loaned to Bakersfield

Worcester:

Add Blake Christensen, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Bobby Butler, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Delete Ethan Price, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.