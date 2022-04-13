Royals Seek Series Sweep against Mariners on Road

Reading Royals forward Kenny Hausinger vs. the Maine Mariners

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Maine Mariners, Apr. 13 at 7:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. This is the sixth and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. The Mariners are 1-3-1-0 in their last five games while the Royals are on an eight-game point streak with seven wins in their last eight games.

Reading defeated Maine in their last meeting, 2-1, on Sunday, Apr.10 at Santander Arena. A 27 save performance by Logan Flodell and an overtime goal from Patrick Bajkov pushed the Royals over the Mariners in game three of the four-game series. The Royals are 3-2-0-0 this season against Maine and hold a record of 7-3-1-0 against the Mariners dating back to the 2019-20 regular season.

The Reading Royals defeat the Maine Mariners in overtime, 2-1, on April 10, 2022.

Maine broke the scoreless tie late into the second period. Keltie Jeri-Leon batted in a shot off of Flodell's right shoulder for his 19th goal of the season as well as second goal in consecutive games. Nick Jermain and Nate Kallen earned assists on the game's opening goal to put Maine ahead after two periods, 1-0.

Reading answered back to tie the game and overtime on Trevor Gooch's team leading 33rd goal of the season. Gooch batted down an outlet pass delivered by Michael Kim from behind Maine's net and snapped a wrist shot past Jeremy Brodeur's blocker off of the forced turnover.

Bajkov completed the late game comeback for the Royals with a goal 18 seconds into overtime. Bajkov's 26th goal of the season earned Reading's fourth win in overtime this season.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they continue their four-game homestand all against North divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 43-16-7-2 record with a .699 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .664 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Riviéres in third place with a .530 point percentage while Worcester takes fourth place with a .500 point percentage. Maine falls to fifth place with a .493 point percentage while Adirondack is in last place with a .419 point percentage in 68 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

FANDEMONIUM - 4/16/22

Free souvenir cup refills for season ticket holders

Prizes at every break

Royals 20 for 20 presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, ServPro, ET Electric, and Comcast Business

Post-Game Skate presented by T-Mobile

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

