Chicago Assigns LaFontaine and Serikov to Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Wednesday morning that they have received goaltender Jack LaFontaine and defenseman Artyom Serikov from the Chicago Wolves.

LaFontaine, 24, joins the Admirals for the final week of the season after playing in 10 games with the Wolves, going 2-2-4 in those appearances. The Mississauga, ONT native started his 2021-22 campaign by completing his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota. He was one of the captains for the Golden Gophers along with Sammy Walker and Ben Meyers. In 20 games this season, LaFontaine went 12-8 with a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.69.

After completing the season with the Golden Gophers, LaFontaine was signed by the Carolina Hurricanes on January 10. He appeared in two games with the Hurricanes before being sent to Chicago.

In his previous season (2020-21), LaFontaine shined as one of the top collegiate players in the country. He was an assistant captain for the team and finished the season 22-7 with a GAA of 1.79. He finished the season as a Hobey Baker Finalist and the winner of the Mike Richter Award as the NCAA's Top Collegiate Goaltender.

LaFontaine began his collegiate career at the prestigious University of Michigan, where he played in 22 games with the Wolverines from 2016 to 2018.

The next season, he played with the Penticton Vees of the BCHL. LaFontaine went on to be named the league's top goaltender and was named to the First Team All-Star. He appeared in 45 games and had a record of 30-13-1 with three shutouts and a GAA of 2.19.

Serikov, 21, joins the Admirals after playing in 42 games with the Wolves this season, posting eight points (2g, 6a). He is currently in his first full season as a pro in the United States. Serikov played the 2020-21 season in three different leagues in his home country of Russia (KHL, VHL, and MHL).

In corresponding moves, goaltender Michael Bullion and defenseman Carson Musser have been added to reserve and forward Greg Betzold has been suspended by the team.

