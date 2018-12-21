Marlies Set for Back-To-Back Games in Laval

With wins in their last three contests, the Marlies (13-10-3-2) hope to extend their win-streak to four tonight when they visit Laval for the first of back-to-back meetings against the Rocket (11-14-2-2). Friday marks the third meeting between these two teams this season, with Laval leading the season series two games to one. While the Marlies boasted an 11-1-0-0 record against Laval last season, the Rocket have proved more difficult this year with two of the three games needing an overtime decision.

Coming into tonight's game, the Rocket are also riding the high of a win in their previous contest as they blanked the Syracuse Crunch 4-0 on Saturday. With three wins in their last four contests and almost a week off since their last game, the well-rested Rocket should not be taken lightly.

The Rocket will have their work cut out for them as the Marlies have been strong on the road this season (6-3-1-2), and have been especially dangerous on the power play when they're away. Their league-leading road power play has scored 17 goals, converting on 29.3% of their opportunities with the man-advantage.

Players to watch: Trevor Moore sits second overall in scoring in the league and continues to lead the Marlies with 16 goals this season. Jeremy Bracco has 11 points in his last six games and has registered a point in four consecutive games. Chris Mueller leads the Marlies and sits seventh overall in the league with 29 points.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM and fans can catch all the action on AHLTV, or can follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

13-10-3-2 Overall Record 13-10-3-2

1-1-1-0 Head To Head 2-0-1-0

Win 3 Streak Win 1

106 Goals For 77

108 Goals Against 82

22.7% Power Play Percentage 12.2%

76.9% Penalty Kill Percentage 79.3%

T. Moore (16) Leading Goal Scorer B. Froese (22)

C. Mueller (29) Leading Points Scorer A. Belzile (22)

E. McAdam (7) Wins Leader C. Lindgren (7)

