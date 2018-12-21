Join the Griffins for a Bluetooth Speaker Giveaway and the 22nd Annual NYE Celebration
December 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 vs. Cleveland Monsters
Presented by Adventure Credit Union
Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).
Bluetooth Speaker Giveaway presented by Adventure Credit Union: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Bluetooth speaker.
Friends & Family 4-Packs presented by Big E's Sports Grill: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four or more tickets and $12 in concession cash for a great low price, plus a coupon for one FREE large, one-topping pizza at Big E's Sports Grill. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.
Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 vs. Rockford IceHogs
Presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
Time: 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 5 p.m.).
New Year's Eve Post-Game Fireworks presented by Farm Bureau Insurance: Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game and help ring in the New Year with West Michigan's Largest Indoor Fireworks Show.
Ticket Information
Tickets for all 2018-19 Grand Rapids Griffins home games may be purchased:
- Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;
- On the Griffins app, available for
iPhone and Android;
- In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena;
- By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737;
- For season ticket packages please call (616) 774-4585;
- For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.
Advance ticket prices are $16, $19, $20, $21 and $23 in the arena's upper level, and $22, $26, $31 and $37 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.
Season-Long Offers
MOS Corner Office: Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.
Social Media Specials: Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter.
Military Nights: Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level Faceoff tickets for $14 each, four Upper Level Center Ice tickets for $17 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $20 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers.
