American Hockey League Announces Suspension
December 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Toronto Marlies forward Morgan Klimchuk has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Binghamton on Dec. 19.
Klimchuk was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He will miss Toronto's games tonight (Dec. 21) at Laval, Saturday (Dec. 22) at Laval and Wednesday (Dec. 26) vs. Belleville.
