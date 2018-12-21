American Hockey League Announces Suspension

December 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Toronto Marlies forward Morgan Klimchuk has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Binghamton on Dec. 19.

Klimchuk was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He will miss Toronto's games tonight (Dec. 21) at Laval, Saturday (Dec. 22) at Laval and Wednesday (Dec. 26) vs. Belleville.

American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2018

