Flames Assign Buddy Robinson to Stockton
December 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned forward Buddy Robinson to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Robinson, a native of Bellmawr, New Jersey was acquired by the Flames this past offseason on July 2, 2018. The 27-year-old winger has two goals and 10 assists for 12 points in 26 games for the Stockton Heat this season. Robinson led the Manitoba Moose in goals in 2017/18 with 25 and was third on the team in points with 53 (25G - 28A).
BUDDY ROBINSON - LEFT WING
BORN: Bellmawr, NJ DATE: September 30, 1991
HEIGHT: 6'6" WEIGHT: 226 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
