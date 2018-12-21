Flames Assign Buddy Robinson to Stockton

December 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned forward Buddy Robinson to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Robinson, a native of Bellmawr, New Jersey was acquired by the Flames this past offseason on July 2, 2018. The 27-year-old winger has two goals and 10 assists for 12 points in 26 games for the Stockton Heat this season. Robinson led the Manitoba Moose in goals in 2017/18 with 25 and was third on the team in points with 53 (25G - 28A).

BUDDY ROBINSON - LEFT WING

BORN: Bellmawr, NJ DATE: September 30, 1991

HEIGHT: 6'6" WEIGHT: 226 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.