Lindholm Called up to Avalanche, Eagles Recall Anderson

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Anton Lindholm has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate, while defenseman Josh Anderson has received a call-up to the Eagles from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Lindholm has posted five assists in 20 AHL games with the Eagles this season and has already appeared in 60 NHL games with Colorado, including 48 contests during the 2017-18 season. Anderson, a third-round pick of Colorado in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has notched one point and 19 penalty minutes in 17 contests with Utah.

Anderson enjoyed a five-year stint in the WHL, registering 35 points and 289 PIM's in 206 games with the Prince George Cougars and Swift Current Broncos. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound blueliner helped lead the Broncos to the 2018 Western Hockey League Championship and a trip to the Memorial Cup.

The Eagles return to action when they play host the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, December 21st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

