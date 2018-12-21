Senators Announce Boxing Day Sale

The Belleville Senators are excited to announce its Boxing Day ticketing and merchandise deals.

Beginning at noon on Dec. 26 through 11:59pm that night, all Belleville Senators single-game tickets for remaining home games in 2018 will be available at the 2018-19 season ticket base price meaning tickets, for home games against Laval (Dec. 27) and Binghamton (Dec. 29), are available from just $20.50, plus applicable taxes and surcharges.

The deals also stretch into Sens merchandise too. All inaugural products from the 2017-18 season are available at 50 percent off while inaugural jerseys are discounted 25 percent.

All remaining Senators merchandise, excluding the 2018-19 jerseys, will be 20 percent off.

Fans are able to purchase merchandise in person at the Quinte Mall and a limited number of items are available online.

To take advantage of the Sens' ticket offers, please click here or call 1-855-985-5000.

