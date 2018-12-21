AHL's Top Two Teams Go Head-To-Head this Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The top two teams in the American Hockey League go head-to-head this weekend as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (17-8-4-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, fly south to the Queen City for a double dose of the Charlotte Checkers (22-6-2-0) at Bojangles Coliseum. Charlotte (46 points) enters the weekend seven points ahead of Bridgeport (39 points). Last time out, the Sound Tigers suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Wednesday, despite leading by two goals on two different occasions. Michael Dal Colle, Travis St. Denis and Mitch Vande Sompel all scored for Bridgeport, while Christopher Gibson made 28 saves on 32 shots and extended his unbeaten in regulation streak to 10 games (6-0-4).

TIGERS VS. CHECKERS

Tonight's game marks the second of eight matchups between the Sound Tigers and Checkers this season, and the first of four in North Carolina. Bridgeport leads the series 1-0-0-0 following a 4-2 victory at Webster Bank Arena on Nov. 11, in which Ryan Bourque led the way with two assists and Connor Jones potted the game-winner early in the third period. The Sound Tigers went 1-3-0-0 at Bojangles Coliseum in 2017-18 and 3-5-0-0 against the Checkers overall last season.

VIEW FROM CHARLOTTE

The Checkers carry a league-best seven-game point streak (6-0-1-0) into tonight's action and currently lead the AHL with 46 points. Last time out, Charlotte suffered its first loss since Dec. 1 in a 4-3 overtime setback to the Utica Comets at home on Tuesday. Defenseman Jake Bean scored once and added two assists, while Morgan Geekie and Aleksi Saarela also found the back of the cage. Alex Nedeljkovic took the loss with 27 saves, but continues to lead the AHL in wins (14). Janne Kuokkanen and Andrew Poturalski pace the Checkers offense with 27 points, which is tied for 13th among all AHL players.

TOEWS EARNS THE CALL

Third-year defenseman Devon Toews earned his first NHL call-up on Wednesday when he was recalled by the Islanders during their four-game road trip out west. Toews joined the team in Las Vegas for Thursday's meeting against the Golden Knights, but did not make his debut. The 2017 AHL All-Star recorded 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 24 games with the Sound Tigers this season, which ranked second among team defensemen and fourth overall. He was also tied for ninth among all AHL defensemen in scoring and 11 of his 19 points came on the power play, which led the Sound Tigers and was tied for third-most among AHL blue-liners.

DAL COLLE NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Michael Dal Colle scored five goals on five shots last weekend, including his first hat trick at Providence, earning him CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career. Dal Colle, the New York Islanders' fifth overall pick in 2014, scored again on Wednesday - his sixth goal on six straight shots - and now leads the Sound Tigers in goals (15) and points (24), and is second in plus-minus (+10). He was the first Sound Tiger to win Player of the Week since Ryan Pulock (Feb. 12, 2017).

SOARING SEBASTIAN

Swedish defenseman Sebastian Aho has six points (1g, 5a) in his last six games and currently leads all active Sound Tigers in scoring (20 points). The Islanders' fifth-round pick (#139 overall) in 2017, who made his NHL debut last December, led all Sound Tigers defensemen in goals last season (9) and co-led team blue-liners in points (29). He is tied for fifth among all AHL blue-liners in scoring entering tonight's tilt.

GIBSON'S GROOVE

Christopher Gibson notched Bridgeport's first shutout since Feb. 25, 2018 with a 33-save effort last Sunday afternoon against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. It was his seventh shutout with the Sound Tigers and the ninth of his pro career. The 25-year-old hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 28 at Providence and boasts a 2.09 goals-against-average and .929 save percentage over his last seven starts. He is tied with Dieter Kochan for fourth place on the Sound Tigers' all-time shutouts list behind Wade Dubielewicz (15), Rick DiPietro (8) and Kevin Poulin (8).

QUICK HITS

Sebastian Aho is tied for fourth among AHL defensemen in assists (17)... The Sound Tigers have outscored opponents by 13 goals at five-on-five this season... Steve Bernier is tied for third in the AHL with seven power-play goals... Bridgeport is 12-0-0-0 when scoring at least four goals in a game... The Sound Tigers have scored first in seven straight games and are 14-2-1-1 when doing so this season... Bridgeport is 3-1-0-1 in Friday night games... The Sound Tigers have been outshot in five consecutive contests... Ryan Bourque is one game shy of his 500th pro appearance.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (17-13-4): Next: Sunday at Dallas (8 p.m. ET)

ECHL: Worcester Railers (12-12-3-1): Next: Tonight vs. Adirondack (7:05 p.m. ET)

