Amadio, Wagner, Walker Recalled by Kings

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled forwards Austin Wagner and Michael Amadio, along with defenseman Sean Walker from Ontario.

The 21-year-old Wagner (born June 23, 1997) is a 6-1, 185-pound native of Calgary, Alberta who has played in 23 games with the Kings in this his first NHL season, recording seven points (3-4-7) and four penalty minutes. Wagner has also appeared in seven games this season with the Reign and has recorded three goals.

The 22-year-old Amadio (born May 13, 1996) is a 6-1, 204-pound native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario who has appeared in 24 games with the Kings, tallying three points (1-2-3) and four penalty minutes. Additionally, Amadio has amassed three points (0-3-3) from three games played with the Reign this season.

The 24-year-old Walker (born November 13, 1994) is a 5-11, 196-pound native of Keswick, Ontario who has played in eight games with the Kings in his first NHL season, recording one assist. Walker has also appeared in 20 games this season with the Reign and has recorded 17 points (6-11-17) and a plus-six rating.

