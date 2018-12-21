Canes Reassign Bishop to Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Clark Bishop to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

Bishop, 22, has posted five points (3g, 2a) in 13 AHL games with the Checkers this season. The St. John's, N.L., native was recalled on Dec. 19 and has recorded two points (1g, 1a) in 15 games with the Hurricanes this season. Bishop made his NHL debut on Oct. 20 vs. Colorado and tallied his first NHL points (1g, 1a) on Dec. 7 at Anaheim. The 6'1", 199-pound forward was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 127th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

