Hogs to Host Blood Drive at the BMO Thursday, December 27
December 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they will be partnering with Rock River Valley Blood Center to hold a blood drive on Thursday, December 27 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.
The blood drive will take place in the BMO lobby from 12-6 p.m. Donors can enter through the Elm St. doors and register at the entrance table.
Each donor will receive a free 20th anniversary IceHogs puck, a T-shirt from Rock River Valley Blood Center and a locker room tour.
NEXT HOME GAME: Dec. 28 vs. Chicago Wolves | 7 p.m.
The IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves for a Friday-night Illinois Lottery Cup showdown on Youth Jersey Night. The first 1,000 fans age 14-and-under will receive a free IceHogs youth jersey, courtesy of Ortho Illinois.
