Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears play host to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, AHL affiliate for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Both teams last met on Dec. 9 at Giant Center, when the Bears surrendered a 4-1 lead and dropped a 5-4 shootout decision. Tonight, Hershey looks to avoid tying a season-high, five-game losing streak.

Hershey Bears (11-16-0-2) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (15-11-3-1)

December 21, 2018 | 7 PM | Game 30 | Giant Center

Referees: Guillaume Labonte (35), Mike Dietrich (15)

Linesmen: Colin Gates (3), Scott Pomento (25)

Tonight's Promotions:

Hersheypark Pass Night

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears enter tonight's game looking to get back on track after suffering a 5-0 loss on Wednesday evening at Lehigh Valley. Hershey was blanked for the second consecutive game at the PPL Center as Alex Lyon turned aside all 18 Hershey shots. Vitek Vanecek stopped 29 shots in the losing effort. The Phantoms went 2-for-7 on the power play while Hershey was 0-for-3. The Penguins also played Wednesday, securing a 4-3 comeback victory over Bridgeport on home ice. Down 3-1, the Penguins scored twice in the final 5:17 of regulation to tie the game, and Kevin Czuczman provided the overtime winner at 2:24 of the extra session. Ethan Prow had a pair of goals for the Penguins while Sam Lafferty notched three assists. The Penguins out shot Bridgeport, 32-23.

SEASON SERIES VS. PENGUINS:

The Bears hold a 3-2-0-1 record versus the club's I-81 rival so far this season. However, the Penguins have won the past two matchups in the season series, defeating Hershey 3-1 at the Giant Center on Nov. 28, and scoring the final four goals of the game to overcome a 4-1 deficit in a 5-4 shootout win on Dec. 9. Power plays have not held much weight in the season series as each team has allowed just two power play goals in the six games, and both clubs boast a penalty kill above 90% in head-to-head action. The leading scorer in the season series is Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Teddy Blueger who has seven points (three goals, four assists) in the six contests. All three of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's wins versus Hershey this season have come from a different goaltender, while Vitek Vanecek leads the way for the Chocolate and White with a pair of wins and a 2.94 goals against average versus the Baby Pens.

IT'S FRIDAY:

Tonight marks Hershey's second home game of the season on a Friday night. The Chocolate and White won its previous Friday night contest at the Giant Center this season, rolling to a 6-1 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Nov. 16. The Bears got goals from six different players that night, and Parker Milner stopped 30 shots to earn the win in goal. Overall this season, Hershey is 2-4-0-1 in Friday night games. After tonight, the Bears will play just one more Friday home game as they host Toronto on Mar. 15.

BUCK THE TREND:

The two teams enter tonight's game heading in opposite directions. The Bears are looking to overcome recent struggles that has seen them drop four straight games, and post a 3-6-0-1 record over the past 10 contests. In the four-game skid, Hershey has been outscored 20-7. The Penguins have collected a 7-3-0-0 record over the past 10 games, and have won four of their past five contests.

MIGHTY MEGNA:

Jayson Megna has feasted against his former team thus far this season. The veteran forward has collected a goal in each of the past three contests versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and has scored four of his seven goals this season versus the Penguins. Megna has collected points in seven of the past 10 games, tallying three goals and five assists in that span.

