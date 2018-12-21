Devils Sign Forward Conor Riley to PTO

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed forward Conor Riley to a professional tryout. The announcement came from Binghamton's general manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Riley, 26, has 12 goals and seven assists for 19 points in 26 games this season with the Adirondack Thunder. In 126 regular-season ECHL games, Riley has 26 goals and 30 assists.

Prior to his professional career, the Massena, NY native played four seasons at University of Maine and served as the team's assistant captain his senior year.

