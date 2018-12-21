Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Monsters, December 21

December 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

For the first time ever, the Belleville Senators and Cleveland Monsters will do battle.

Belleville (13-15-2-0) collected a mammoth two points Wednesday with a come from behind 5-4 win over Rochester that saw them move into sixth place in the North Division and four points out of a playoff spot.

The Senators win on Wednesday was only their fourth road victory of the season in 13 attempts but the team's power play continues to rank in the Top 10 in the Eastern Conference with a 19.6% conversion.

Cleveland (14-10-4-0) sits fourth in the North and rank seventh in the East in penalty killing at 81.8%.

Roster notes

No changes for Belleville since Wednesday meaning Troy Mann will have the full selection of players available that were selected for this portion of the Sens' eight-game road trip.

With Filip Gustavsson getting the win in relief on Wednesday in place of Marcus Hogberg, it's a little unclear who will start tonight for Belleville. One thing's clear though is that each Swede will get a start this season, it just depends on what night.

Jim O'Brien, Julius Bergman and Filip Chlapik didn't travel.

Previous history

This is the first meeting ever between the new North Division rivals. The teams will match-up eight times this season with the Monsters' first trip to Belleville coming on Jan. 9.

Who to watch

Paul Carey scored the game-winner Wednesday for Belleville and in the process jumped into the team's scoring lead with 22 points (five goals).

Cleveland winger Sonny Milano is playing at a point-per-game pace this season as he has 16 points (six goals) while also playing in eight games with Columbus where he has a goal.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.