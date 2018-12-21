Bears Sign Defenseman Cliff Watson to Tryout Agreement

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defender Cliff Watson to a professional tryout agreement.

Watson, 25, joins Hershey from the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks. With Kansas City, Watson collected 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 19 games this season. He opened the season with the AHL's Stockton Heat, scoring one assist in four games.

The Appleton, Wisconsin native has appeared in 12 AHL games over the past two seasons with San Jose, Stockton, and Utica, posting two assists. In 2017-18, Watson was traded in the ECHL from Utah to Colorado in February, and joined the Eagles as they claimed a Kelly Cup Championship. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in 22 playoff games with Colorado.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defender played four years at Michigan Tech prior to turning professional, serving as team captain in his junior and senior seasons. He helped Michigan Tech to a WCHA Championship in 2016-17. Watson was originally a sixth round selection of the San Jose Sharks in 2012.

Watson has joined the team and will wear #4. Injured defenseman Kris Bindulis will switch to #41.

The Bears host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at 7 p.m. at Giant Center for Hersheypark Pass Night.

