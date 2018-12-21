Admirals Sign Pendenza, Carlson to PTOs

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Joe Pendenza and goalie Adam Carlson to Professional Try-Out Contracts (PTOs).

A familiar name to Admirals fans, Pendenza played 98 games with the Admirals from 2014-16, scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists for 28 points. Pendenza joins the Ads from the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL where he has 12 points (4g-8a) in 13 contests this year. He has played the past two seasons with the Cleveland Monsters, setting a career AHL high with 21 points (9g-12a) in 62 games during the 16-17 campaign.

Carlson comes to Milwaukee from the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL where has posted a 10-5-2 record with a 2.48 goals against average, a .930 save percentage and a pair of shutouts this season. The Edina, MN native has six games of AHL experience, going 2-3 with a 2.85 GAA and .903 save % last season in Hershey.

The Admirals return home Saturday, Dec. 22 at 3:00 pm against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.

