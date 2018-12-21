T-Birds Look to Extend Home Point Streak to Eight against Utica

December 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-8-2-3) will look to set a new franchise record as they go for their eighth straight game with a point on home ice as they face the Utica Comets (15-13-2-1) on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds are coming off a 3-2 win on Wednesday night over another North Division opponent, the Syracuse Crunch. Dryden Hunt scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the final four minutes, while Ludwig Bystrom added three assists in the victory. Sam Montembeault picked up his 11th win of the season in the Springfield net, stopping 27 of 29 shots. The 22-year-old goaltender improved his record to 8-0-1-1 inside the MassMutual Center this season.

Springfield will look to exact some revenge against the Comets, who came away with a 5-2 victory on Dec. 7 in the first meeting between the clubs this season. The Thunderbirds took 33 minutes in penalties and allowed two power play goals on eight Utica power play opportunities in the loss. Jayce Hawryluk and Sebastian Repo scored for the Thunderbirds.

After the matchup with Utica on Friday night, the Thunderbirds welcome their division rival Providence Bruins (12-12-5-0 entering weekend) into the MassMutual Center for the third time this season. Springfield won each of the first two meetings by final scores of 6-3 on Oct. 14 and 4-2 on Oct. 27.

Friday night is another 3-2-1 Friday with live music in the MGM Springfield Pregame Concert Series, beginning at 6 p.m. Through the end of the first period on Friday, Coors Light drafts are $3, hot dogs are $2, and sodas are just $1 each.

The Thunderbirds will bring back the Saturday Night Trivia Series presented by Bobby's Roast Beef for the matchup with Providence. The trivia contest will begin at 6:00 p.m. on the concourse. For more information on each of the games this weekend, fans can visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.