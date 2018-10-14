Marlies Look for Split on Sunday
October 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies (1-3-0-0) will look to bounce back from the first game of their back-to-back with Utica (2-2-0-0) this afternoon after dropping yesterday's matchup by a 7-4 final.
It was the third straight loss for the Marlies and they'll be looking to snap that streak on Sunday against the Comets, who they beat in the season opener last Friday.
Moore, Gagner Lead Marlies Ofence
Trevor Moore picked up a pair of assists in yesterday's game and now has four points (2G, 2A) in two games games against the Comets and his production will be an important piece as the Marlies look to split the series.
Sam Gagner had an assist in yesterday's game and continues to lead the Marlies with six points (3G, 3A) entering play today.
Quick Start Key
It will be important for the Marlies to tighten up defensively and get off to a fast start when they hit the ice today. They've allowed 19 goals over the past three games and have allowed the first goal in three of four games, with that goal coming in the first five minutes of the game.
Utica's offense yesterday was powered by Reid Boucher, who scored twice and added an assist in the Comets win. Boucher leads the league with seven goals on the season.
Today's Details
Puck drop is set for 4:00 and tickets are still available. Fans can tune in to the game on Leafs Nation Network, AHLTV or NHL Network.
GO Transit Service Disruptions
Please note: There are a number of service changes in effect on GO Transit that will affect today's game. Please leave early to make sure you arrive on time. Click here for more information on the service changes and how to get to Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)
1-3-0-0 Overall Record 2-2-0-0
1-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-1-0-0
Loss 3 Streak Win 1
19 Goals For 16
22 Goals Against 16
19.0% Power Play Percentage 33.3%
71.4% Penalty Kill Percentage 88.9%
S. Gagner, T. Moore (3) Leading Goal Scorer R. Boucher (7)
S. Gagner (6) Leading Points Scorer R. Boucher (8)
K. Kaskisuo (1) Wins Leader R. Bachman, I. Kulbakov (1)
