T-Birds' Offensive Onslaught Downs Bruins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (2-0-0-2) put together another dominant offensive performance in a 6-3 win over the Providence Bruins (1-4-0-0) on Sunday at the MassMutual Center.

In the first period, the Thunderbirds were given three chances to score on the power play, but were unable to take advantage on any of their chances. Springfield also had an early Blaine Byron taken off the scoreboard, as Paul Thompson was deemed to have interfered with Zane McIntyre. The Bruins would answer that near-deficit with a tally of their own.

Seven minutes into the second period, Zach Senyshyn scored his second goal of the season on a one-timer that beat Springfield goaltender Sam Montembeault over his right shoulder and into the net just as time expired on a 5-on-3 Bruins power play. The goal put the Bruins up 1-0. Peter Cehlarik and Urho Vaakanainen picked up assists on the goal.

In the second period, the Thunderbirds came out with a fire in their hearts and scored three unanswered goals in the first three minutes. First, Harry Zolnierczyk picked up his second goal of the season from the left faceoff circle thanks to a feed from captain Paul Thompson at the side of the net. The goal tied the score, 1-1, at the 1:18 mark.

50 seconds later, Anthony Greco scored to make it 2-1 on a mini-breakaway. Montembeault outletted to Zolnierczyk at the blue line, who then saucered a feed in the middle to Greco, who beat McIntyre over the glove hand to make it 2-1.

Just over a minute later, the Thunderbirds struck again. Byron got credit this time around, cashing in on a backhand rebound off a Jonathan Ang shot into the pads of McIntyre from point-blank range.

Three minutes later, Colby Cave tallied his second goal of the season for Providence, making it 3-2. Mark McNeill and Connor Clifton both picked up assists on the goal.

The third period was much of the same for Springfield. After killing off two different minor penalties, including parts of a 5-on-3 disadvantage, the T-Birds pulled away on the scoreboard. Four minutes into the period, Sebastian Repo had the puck on his stick at the right faceoff circle. Repo passed it to Zolnierczyk just ahead of him, who in turn tossed it to Jacob MacDonald who wristed one over McIntyre's right shoulder and into the top left corner, netting MacDonald his first goal with the Thunderbirds and increasing Springfield's lead to 4-2.

Just a minute and a half later, Henrik Borgstrom scored his second goal of the season off a spinning feed from Jayce Hawryluk, giving the T-Birds a 5-2 lead. Fellow forward Joel Lowry picked up the secondary helper on the goal.

Just under a minute later, after the Bruins were assessed a bench penalty for too many men on the ice, MacDonald snuck his second goal of the game over the shoulder of McIntyre on a toe drag wrist shot from just beyond the left face off circle. MacDonald received a pass from Hawryluk, who got his second assist of the period.

Montembeault finished with 30 saves to pick up his second win in as many starts to begin his season.

Up next, Springfield travels to Laval, Quebec, for a two-game set against the Laval Rocket. The first game is scheduled for Friday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m., with the second one set for Saturday, October 20 at 3:00 pm.

