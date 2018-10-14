Dries Recalled to NHL, Ottenbreit Returns to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Sheldon Dries has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate, while defenseman Turner Ottenbreit has been recalled to the Eagles from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Utah Grizzlies.

Dries has seen action in two games with the Eagles, while appearing in three NHL games this season with Colorado. Meanwhile, Ottenbreit has suited up in two contests with Utah to begin the 2018-19 campaign.

