Admirals Suffer First Loss of the Season

Rosemont, IL - Defenseman Dylan Coghlan scored his first professional goal to lift the Chicago Wolves to a 5-4 overtime win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Coghlan, who also recorded two assists in the contest, received a pass and blasted a slapshot from the high slot past goalie Tom McCollum. It completed a comeback for the Wolves, who trailed 4-2 with seven minutes remaining in regulation.

Chicago scored the first goal of the game when Reid Duke skated from the right wing boards and lifted a backhander over the left shoulder of goalie McCollum at 1:41 of the first period.

The Admirals tied the game with a power play goal at 7:56 of the first frame. Emil Pettersson skated along the left wing boards and centered the puck to Brickley near the right circle. Brickley snapped a shot off the left post and into the goal for his first goal as a member of the Ads. Pettersson and Carrier recorded the helpers.

Admirals forward Rocco Grimaldi scored a pair of goals in the loss, both on the power play.

Grimaldi scored his goals just :23 apart in the second period to give the Admirals a 3-1 lead after two stanzas. The first came at 18:21 with Milwaukee on a two-man advantage. when Grimaldi passed the puck from the left corner to the front of the net, looking for teammate Connor Brickley. The pass went off the skate of Wolves defenseman Griffin Reinhart into the net for Grimaldi's third goal of the year. Alex Carrier and Eeli Tolvanen recorded the assists. That goal was scored with the Ads enjoying a two-man advantage.

Grimaldi scored another power play goal at 18:44 when he received a Matt Donovan pass and skated to the left circle before snapping a shot high into the net for another power play marker. Donovan and goalie McCollum recorded assists.

The Wolves scored early in the third period to make the score 3-2. T.J. Tynan scored at 1:56 for the Wolves.

The Ads grabbed a two-goal lead at 12:09 of the third period when Justin Kirkland intercepted a pass and drove to the net before backhanding the puck into the goal. It was Kirkland's first goal of the season.

The Wolves scored two more goals to force the overtime. First, Daniel Carr notched a power play marker at 13:57. Then, Curtis McKenzie scored with an extra attacker on the ice at 18:07 after goalie Oscar Dansk was pulled.

McCollum finished the game with 15 saves.

The Admirals four-game road trip continues Wednesday at Ontario and Friday at San Diego. Milwaukee returns home schedule on Tues., Oct. 23rd at 7 pm against the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena.

