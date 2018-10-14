Blandisi Recalled by Anaheim
October 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Joseph Blandisi from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Blandisi, 24 (7/18/94), has collected 8-18=26 points in 71 career NHL games with Anaheim and New Jersey. Acquired from New Jersey with Adam Henrique and a 2018 third-round draft pick in exchange for Sami Vatanen and a conditional draft pick on Nov. 30, 2017, Blandisi earned a +2 rating in three games with Anaheim last season. The 5-11, 187-pound forward made his NHL debut in 2015-16, recording five goals and 12 assists in 41 games with New Jersey.
Selected by Colorado in the sixth round (162nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Blandisi began the 2018-19 season with two assists (0-2=2) in three games with San Diego. He has recorded 25-54=79 points in 107 career AHL games with San Diego, Binghamton and Albany.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2018
- Chicago Wolves: Bischoff Returns to Vegas - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Come from Behind Twice, Lose to Rockford - Hershey Bears
- Coghlan's Overtime Blast Keeps Wolves Unbeaten - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Offense Completes Weekend Sweep of Toronto - Utica Comets
- Dries Recalled to NHL, Ottenbreit Returns to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- T-Birds' Offensive Onslaught Downs Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blandisi Recalled by Anaheim - San Diego Gulls
- Olofsson Delivers Game-Winner for Second Straight Night as Amerks Tame Sound Tigers in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Sislo and St. Denis each score as Bridgeport collects one point on Sunday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Quick Striking T-Birds Fly by P-Bruins 6-3 - Providence Bruins
- Marlies Look for Split on Sunday - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears at IceHogs, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Forward Jayson Megna Re-Assigned to Bears by Washington - Hershey Bears
- Blackwood Shines with 40-Save Performance in 2-1 Win over the Rocket - Laval Rocket
- Tucson Continues Tremendous Start with 2-1 Win over Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Evades Reign in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Earn Shootout Win over Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Hebig Stays Hot in Condors 2-1 Loss to Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Macek's Hat Trick Helps Wolves Beat Griffins, 5-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Cool Heat 6-4 in Wild Affair - San Jose Barracuda
- Admirals Win Big in Season Opener - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hogs Erupt in Third Period to Notch First Win of 2018-19 - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.