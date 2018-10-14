Chicago Wolves: Bischoff Returns to Vegas
October 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that defenseman Jake Bischoff has been recalled from loan by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Bischoff helped the Wolves win a pair of home games this weekend, including Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Milwaukee Admirals, to remain undefeated for the season.
The 24-year-old Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native posted two penalty minutes during his two-game stint with the Wolves. He earned a spot on Vegas' Opening Night roster two weeks ago, but did not make his NHL debut prior to rejoining the Wolves on Friday.
Bischoff earned his place with the Golden Knights in part due to his strong rookie season with the Wolves in 2017-18. He posted 7 goals and 16 assists in 69 regular-season games to help the Wolves capture the American Hockey League's Central Division crown.
The New York Islanders' 2012 seventh-round draft pick began his professional career with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers near the end of the 2016-17 season -- after he received Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors as a University of Minnesota senior.
The Wolves, one of five unbeaten teams in the American Hockey League, return to Allstate Arena at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21, to face the Milwaukee Admirals on Breast Cancer Awareness Day. For information on how to honor your breast cancer survivor and raise money to help A Silver Lining Foundation and Chicago Wolves Charities, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
