Coghlan's Overtime Blast Keeps Wolves Unbeaten

October 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





ROSEMONT, Illinois - Rookie defenseman Dylan Coghlan's first professional goal capped a furious rally and gave the Chicago Wolves a 5-4 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Admirals in a battle of unbeatens Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

Forwards T.J. Tynan, Daniel Carr and Curtis McKenzie scored in the third period to overcome a 3-1 deficit and force overtime for the Wolves (4-0-0-0), who are off to the third 4-0 start in the franchise's 25-year history.

Coghlan and McKenzie each added two assists as head coach Rocky Thompson's squad came through on Chicago Wolves Day - as proclaimed throughout the state by Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner.

"I didn't really like our game tonight," Thompson said. "But what I am impressed with is how our guys were able to battle back. They never gave up, especially after the fourth goal-against. "

The Wolves took a 1-0 lead just 1:41 into the game on Reid Duke's slick backhand in the slot. With the score knotted 1-1 late in the second period, Milwaukee (3-0-1-0) received a 5-on-3 power play and veteran forward Rocco Grimaldi took advantage with two power plays in a 23-second span to give the Admirals a 3-1 lead.

Chicago started its rally with Tynan's goal 1:56 into the third, but Milwaukee's Justin Kirkland swiped a pass and turned it into an insurance goal with 7:51 to play. The Admirals needed it because Carr produced a power-play goal with 6:03 left to slash the margin to 4-3.

The Wolves pulled goaltender Oscar Dansk with 2:25 to play and took advantage of the extra-man situation as McKenzie swatted home a Carr pass out of midair from just outside the crease with 1:53 left in regulation.

"We got ugly there and crashed the net," Thompson said. "And then in overtime, anything can happen. Thank goodness we were able to get two points against a very good team."

At the 2:56 mark of overtime, Duke's pass set up Coghlan for the game-winning blast from the high slot and the entire team swarmed the 20-year-old from British Columbia along the boards.

Dansk (2-0-0) posted 23 saves to pick up the win. Milwaukee veteran Tom McCollum (1-0-1) turned away 15 shots.

