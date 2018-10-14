Quick Striking T-Birds Fly by P-Bruins 6-3

October 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday afternoon 6-3 in the final game of their three-in-three weekend. The P-Bruins got goals from Zach Senyshyn, Colby Cave and Ryan Fitzgerald while Zane McIntyre made his third start of the season in net.

Springfield looked to have scored the game's first goal after a Providence turnover created by Jonathan Ang led to a wide open Blaine Byron goal. However, the referees ruled that McIntyre was interfered with and the tally was disallowed. Shortly after the conclusion of a power play, Senyshyn scored his second goal of the season to give Providence a 1-0 lead. Urho Vaakanainen made a nice play to keep the puck in the attacking zone and eventually got the puck to Peter Cehlarik. With room between the circles, Cehlarik found Senyshyn alone in the low slot and all he had to do was blast in a wide open one-timer. Despite having to kill off three penalties, including a 5-on-3 T-Bird power play, the P-Bruins brought a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Thunderbirds dominated the opening minutes of the second period and scored a trio of goals in a span of 2:04. The first came 1:18 into the period, as a great no-look feed across the crease from Paul Thompson found Harry Zolnierczyk alone the slot for his second goal of the season. Just 50 seconds later, a long pass by goalie Samuel Montembeault found Zolnierczyk at the blueline, and he quickly fed Anthony Greco who got behind the defense. He beat McIntyre for his second tally of the season and the Thunderbirds took a 2-1 lead. Byron, who was denied a goal earlier in the contest, put in goal that counted off an Ang rebound 1:14 later to give Springfield a 3-1 edge. The P-Bruins trimmed their deficit to one again at 6:33. From a tough angle in the right slot, Mark McNeill put a shot on Montembeault that was stopped, but the rebound went right to Cave. He buried his second goal of the season and made it 3-2 Springfield after 40 minutes.

The quick striking attack of the Thunderbirds was back on display in the third. Jacob MacDonald put home a long wrister at 4:21 to give Springfield a two-goal lead again, and just a 1:38 later they made it a 5-2 game. Jayce Hawryluk sent a perfect turnaround pass across the crease and by four Providence defenders to Henrik Borgstrom. He had a wide open look in the left slot and capitalized with his second goal of the season. MacDonald netted his second goal of the period, this time on the power play, at 10:35 to put the final nail in the Providence coffin as the T-Birds took their largest lead of the game at 6-2. Fitzgerald scored with three minutes left during a 6-on-3 power play for his first goal of the season, but the P-Bruins lost by a 6-3 final.

McIntyre stopped 14-20 shots while Montembeault stopped 30-33. Providence was 1-6 on the power play and 5-6 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action Friday night in Bridgeport at 7:05pm as they travel to face the Sound Tigers for the first time this season.

American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2018

