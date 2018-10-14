Forward Jayson Megna Re-Assigned to Bears by Washington

(Hershey, PA)- The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has re-assigned forward Jayson Megna to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan. Megna is expected to join the Bears for today's contest in Rockford.

Megna, 28, scored 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in an injury-shortened season with the Utica Comets in 2017-18. He also appeared in one game with the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward has vast AHL experience. He played three years with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from 2012-2015, collecting a team-best 26 goals during the 2014-15 season. He followed that season up with a career-high 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) as an alternate captain with the Hartford Wolf Pack in 68 games in 2015-16. He has posted 126 points (60 goals, 66 assists) in 241 career AHL games.

The veteran forward hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and has played in 113 career NHL games. Megna spent the majority of the 2016-17 season with Vancouver, and has accumulated 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in his NHL career with Pittsburgh, the New York Rangers, and the Canucks. He did not appear in a game with the Capitals prior to his re-assignment.

