Bears Come from Behind Twice, Lose to Rockford
October 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Rockford, IL)- The Hershey Bears overcame two different one-goal deficits, but fell on the road to the Rockford IceHogs, 5-2 on Sunday night.
For the fourth time in five games this season, the opposition opened the scoring against Hershey. Rockford scored first on a perfectly executed transition play at the 3:30 mark of the first period. Anthony Louis snapped a shot past the blocker side of Bears goaltender Ilya Samsonov after he received a lateral feed from Henrik Samuelsson. The Bears drew even at 8:49 on Tyler Lewington's first goal of the season. From the point, Lewington beat Rockford goaltender Collin Delia high-glove side. Maximilliam Kammerer received the primary assist on the goal for his second helper in as many nights. Shots after 20 minutes were 16-7 Bears.
Into the second period, both teams continued to play an end-to-end, frantic pace. The IceHogs grabbed a 2-1 lead at 3:13 on a power play blast by Jordan Schroeder. Following a crisp, cross-ice feed, Schroeder one-timed a shot destined for the top-left corner of the net. The Bears answered to tie the game once more at 6:56, courtesy of Liam O'Brien's second goal of the season. After an offensive zone keep-in by Garrett Pilon, Lucas Johansen fed an open O'Brien, who went bar-down to tie the game. Rockford continued to fight back, and again took a lead prior to second intermission.
Samsonov made an initial kick-save, but left a juicy rebound for Graham Knott to deflect into the net at 8:17. Shots on goal through 40 minutes were 27-22 Hershey. In the final period, Rockford added an insurance tally midway through the stanza for their first multi-goal lead of the night. Schroeder slid a lateral pass across to Terry Broadhurst, who buried his first goal of the season at 10:21. Matthew Highmore added an empty net goal at 18:20 after a defensive zone giveaway to round out a 5-2 final.
Final shots on goal tallied to 38-29 Hershey. The Bears went 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Hershey falls to 0-5-0-0 on the season. The Bears return to the ice on Wednesday, Oct. 17 with a 7:05 p.m. tilt against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.
