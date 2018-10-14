Barracuda Cool Heat 6-4 in Wild Affair

October 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





Stockton, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (3-0-0-1) avoided a furious Stockton third-period comeback to pick up a 6-4 win over the Heat (1-2-1-0) on Saturday night at Stockton Arena.

Stockton's Matt Phillips looked like he had given the Heat the game's first goal after his shot was ruled in, halfway through the first, but upon further review, it was deemed that the puck did not enter the net but instead hit the right post. San Jose would later draw first blood when Jayden Halbgewachs set up Jake Middleton (1) on a two on one at 17:48. Moments later Evan Weinger picked the pocket of a Heat skater behind Stockton's net and found John McCarthy (1) uncovered in the low slot at 18:29.

In the second, Weinger (1) would pot his first of his career as Jeffrey Viel found him in the low slot from below the end line and Weinger went top shelf on Tyler Parsons to give San Jose a 3-0 lead. After Vincent Praplan was called for cross-checking and Middleton for hooking, Curtis Lazar (2) would get Stockton on the board as Tyler Graovac bounced a pass off Lazar's skate and in at 13:35.

In the third, Lukas Radil feathered a backhand to Manny Wiederer (1) who snapped a shot past Parsons on a breakaway, 56 seconds into the period to push San Jose's lead to 4-1. Kerby Rychel (2, 3) would then jam in a loose puck from close range at 8:03 and 11:57. Francis Perron (3) sniped San Jose's fifth goal past Parsons on the man advantage at 14:12, buy Rychel (4) would inch Stockton back within one on the PP and complete the third-period hat trick at 15:20. San Jose would seal the win when McCarthy (2) netted a shorthanded empty-netter at 19:04.

Parsons (0-2-0-0) took the loss after allowing five goals on 23 shots, while Josef Korenar (2-0-0-0) earned the win after making 21 saves.

