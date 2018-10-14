Hebig Stays Hot in Condors 2-1 Loss to Tucson
October 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (2-2-0, 4pts) could not overcome seven power plays against in a 2-1 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners (3-0-0, 6pts) on Saturday night at Rabobank Arena. RW Cameron Hebig opened the scoring for the Condors with a power play goal in the first period.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Cameron Hebig (2nd) took a feed at the top of the crease and picked up a power-play goal; Assists: Marody, Benson; Time of goal: 17:38; BAK leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK - 11, TUC - 6
SECOND PERIOD
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: RW Hudson Fasching (1st) from the high slot with a wrist shot; Assist: Gennaro; Time of goal: 16:13; Game tied, 1-1
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: LW Adam Helewka (3rd) off a face-off in the attacking zone with less than two seconds left in the period; Assist: Pederseon; Time of goal: 19:58; TUC leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK- 6, TUC - 6
THIRD PERIOD
No scoring in this period
SHOTS: BAK- 9, TUC - 9
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Helewka (TUC) 2. Hebig (BAK) 3. Fasching (TUC)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/3; TUC - 0/7
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 26; TUC - 21
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Montoya (2-1-0; 21/19); TUC - Hill (2-0-0; 26/25)
RW Cameron Hebig has four points (2g-2a) in four games
The Condors power play is 5/12 (41.6%) to start the season
The Condors penalty kill is 19/21 (90.4%) to start the season
C Cooper Marody (0g-3a) and LW Tyler Benson (1g-2a) each have three points in four games
Tonight was G Al Montoya's 200th AHL game played
The Condors are off until next Saturday when they head to San Diego to take on the Gulls at 7:30 p.m.
Scratches: Vesey, Vesel, Stanton
