Hebig Stays Hot in Condors 2-1 Loss to Tucson

October 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (2-2-0, 4pts) could not overcome seven power plays against in a 2-1 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners (3-0-0, 6pts) on Saturday night at Rabobank Arena. RW Cameron Hebig opened the scoring for the Condors with a power play goal in the first period.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Cameron Hebig (2nd) took a feed at the top of the crease and picked up a power-play goal; Assists: Marody, Benson; Time of goal: 17:38; BAK leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK - 11, TUC - 6

SECOND PERIOD

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: RW Hudson Fasching (1st) from the high slot with a wrist shot; Assist: Gennaro; Time of goal: 16:13; Game tied, 1-1

ROADRUNNERS GOAL: LW Adam Helewka (3rd) off a face-off in the attacking zone with less than two seconds left in the period; Assist: Pederseon; Time of goal: 19:58; TUC leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 6, TUC - 6

THIRD PERIOD

No scoring in this period

SHOTS: BAK- 9, TUC - 9

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Helewka (TUC) 2. Hebig (BAK) 3. Fasching (TUC)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/3; TUC - 0/7

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 26; TUC - 21

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Montoya (2-1-0; 21/19); TUC - Hill (2-0-0; 26/25)

RW Cameron Hebig has four points (2g-2a) in four games

The Condors power play is 5/12 (41.6%) to start the season

The Condors penalty kill is 19/21 (90.4%) to start the season

C Cooper Marody (0g-3a) and LW Tyler Benson (1g-2a) each have three points in four games

Tonight was G Al Montoya's 200th AHL game played

The Condors are off until next Saturday when they head to San Diego to take on the Gulls at 7:30 p.m.

Scratches: Vesey, Vesel, Stanton

