Gulls Earn Shootout Win over Ontario

October 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls defeated the Ontario Reign, 6-5, in a shootout tonight at Citizens Business Bank Arena. San Diego scored three first period goals in a span of 4:40 and defenseman Andy Welinski added two goals in the second period as part of his game-high three points (2-1=3). Chase De Leo scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout while goaltender Jared Coreau stopped two-of-three Ontario shootout attempts.

Sam Carrick extended his goal streak to three consecutive games with his fourth goal of the season at 4:49 of the first period. Carrick is the first Gull to score a goal in each of the first three games to open a season and the first to score four goals through the first three contests to surpass the three scored in three games by Kevin Roy (2017-18), Antoine Laganiere (2016-17) and Nick Ritchie (2015-16). Carrick's three-game goal streak matches a career high, marking the fifth time (last: Jan. 5-10, 2018; 3-0=3). Carrick now has five points in three games to open the season (4-1=5). Carrick also tallied a shootout goal.

Three Gulls recorded multi-point efforts, including Andy Welinski, Giovanni Fiore and Chase De Leo.

Welinski collected three points (2-1=3) for his third career multi-goal game with back-to-back goals in the second period at 1:54 and 19:16 (power-play goal) respectively.

Fiore netted his first goal of the season at 9:29 of the opening frame after setting a Gulls rookie record with 18 goals in 2017-18. Fiore also earned an assist on Welinski's power-play goal.

De Leo earned the primary assist on both Fiore's goal and Welinski's power-play marker, his second and third assists of the season (1-3=4). De Leo now has two multi-point efforts in three games this season (also Oct. 6 @ Tucson, 1-1=2).

Logan Shaw scored his first goal (power-play goal) for San Diego at 7:46 of the first period for his second point in as many games to start the campaign (1-1=2) after earning an assist in his season debut last night vs. Tucson.

Corey Tropp, Keaton Thompson and Pontus Aberg each earned assists. Ben Thomson earned his first point (assist) as a Gull.

Coreau made 38 saves and stopped two-of-three shootout attempts to earn his first win as a Gull.

The Gulls will return to San Diego to open a four-game homestand beginning Friday, Oct. 19 vs. the Milwaukee Admirals (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Andy Welinski

On the game

It was tough. We started pretty well, but had some lapses in the D-zone right away and they capitalized on it. I give our guys credit, they stuck to it and overall we played a good game. Unfortunately, they scored five goals, but we stuck with it and we were able to put the puck in the net.

On building momentum it the win

I think it's tough giving up a goal late like that, but we stuck with it and that's something that we didn't necessarily do last weekend so that's an improvement. That's all you can ask for, to keep improving every weekend. With the little break here, hopefully we can use our time well and accomplish some more things. We're headed in the right direction after tonight.

Dallas Eakins

On Sam Carrick

He's certainly producing and that's what we expect out of Sam. He is going to fill a number of different roles as the season goes on, but it's nice to see him putting up the points early on here.

On the game

We come out and give one up one on the five-on-three, which is going to happen, but when they made it 5-5, it was great. I didn't have to say a word on the bench. Especially our leaders, but right to a man, they were adamant that they were going to find a way to win the game. I like that. You have to have a certain level of emotional control on the bench whether things are going well or they're going badly.

On the penalty kill

Five-on-three's are hard to kill. In the overtime on the four-on-three, I thought we did an excellent job. It's another thing that we're slowly getting better at. That's part of the ups and down early on in the season. It seems like you have a lot of practice time and then you're still scrambling to get everything covered.

