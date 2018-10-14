San Diego Evades Reign in Shootout

October 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign collected a point for the third consecutive game but fell to the San Diego Gulls by a 6-5 final in the shootout on Saturday evening at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Forward Sheldon Rempal collected multiple points for the third straight game, moving to an AHL-leading eight on the season, while five Ontario players collected multiple points on the evening. Defenseman Andy Welinski paced the Gulls with two goals and an assist while goaltender Jared Coreau made 38-saves to earn his first victory of the season.

Date: October 13, 2018

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 8,795

ONT Record: (1-1-1-1)

SD Record: (1-2-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 2 1 2 0 5

STK 3 2 0 1 6

Shots PP

ONT 43 1/5

SD 37 2/6

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Sheldon Rempal (1-1-2)

2) SD - Andy Welinski (2-1-3)

3) SD - Chase De Leo (0-2-2)

GWG: C. De Leo (SO)

W: Jared Coreau (1-1-0)

L: Cal Petersen (0-1-2)

Next Game: Wednesday, October 17 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

