Admirals Win Big in Season Opener

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals picked up goals from five different players as they cruised to a 5-1 win over Hershey in their home opener at Panther Arena on Saturday night. Brookfield native Troy Grosenick turned aside 24 shots to pick up the win in goal for Milwaukee, who has won three straight games to begin their season.

The Ads jumped out a 2-0 first period lead off of tallies from Yakov Trenin and Matt Donovan despite being outshot 11-7 in the opening stanza.

Tyler Gaudet, Eeli Tolvanen, and Nick Baptiste all scored second period goals to stake the Admirals to a five-goal lead. Hershey's Derek Hulak scored the Bear's lone goal at 3:53 of the third period.

This is the second consecutive season that the Admirals have won at least three games to begin the campaign. This year they have done in with impressive offensive numbers: They have scored 13 goals with nine of them coming from different players. In addition, 16 of the 19 skaters to suit-up for a game this season have recorded at least a point.

The Admirals look to continue their early-season success as they begin a four-game road trip on Sunday in Chicago at 3 pm against the Wolves. Their next home game will be Tuesday, October 23rd at 7 pm against the San Antonio Rampage. Fans can purchase tickets for the home opener by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

