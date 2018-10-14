Comets Offense Completes Weekend Sweep of Toronto

Utica, N.Y. - Reid Boucher and the Comets offense stayed hot for the second night against the Toronto Marlies as five players scored en route to a 5-3 win Sunday evening at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Boucher has now scored in each of the Comets five games this season and leads the league with eight goals.

It was the Marlies who would strike first in this contest after giving up six goals to start the game last night against the Comets. Zack MacEwen would answer a minute later, depositing a loose puck in the crease to tie the game at one. The North Division rivals traded chances throughout the remainder of the period but the score would stay 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Michael Carcone gave the Comets a 2-1 lead midway through the second period after Darren Archibald sprung him on a partial break. Reid Boucher extended the lead to 3-1 at the 14:58 mark of the second period, batting a pass from Tanner MacMaster out of the air and past Marlies goaltender Jeff Glass.

Guillaume Brisebois made it 4-1 halfway through the third period when his shot deflected off a Marlies' defenseman and dribbled through Glass' legs. Pierre Engvall returned fire 12 seconds later on a breakaway to cut the lead to 4-2. Cam Darcy scored an empty-net goal with 2:30 remaining in regulation to seal the game for the Comets. Cracknell scored his second of the game with 30 seconds to go, but it was too late for the Marlies.

Ivan Kulbakov stopped 38 shots to earn his second straight win in as many nights.

The Comets hit the ice again Wednesday night when they host the Rochester Americans. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. If the Comets game sells out it will be the team's 120th consecutive sell-out, tying the league's record. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.

