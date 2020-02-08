Marlies Host Americans for a Saturday Showdown

The Marlies return to home ice today in a quick turnaround from last night's loss in Belleville.

Toronto will be looking to bounce back at home today as the team continues to find consistency and right the ship down this stretch of divisional matchups. The Rochester Americans saw a six-game winning streak snapped last night in a 5-2 loss to the Syracuse Crunch. They come into today's game with six wins in their past 10 contests.

The Marlies have dropped their previous three matchups and currently sit three points back from the final playoff spot in the North Division. Despite the recent slide, the Marlies continue to show signs of improvement in 5-on-5 play and will need to find a way to dig in here and start stringing together some wins. "There were again moments of the game we controlled," said Greg Moore following last night's 7-4 loss to Belleville. "At this point, it's really frustrating, it's difficult. We need to start seeing results." "Every game's a learning experience," he continued. "Every game at some point we have to put behind us. We've got to chisel away at getting better. I do think if we look at our segment of games, last six, seven games, there has been better hockey played. We'll continue to trend, we'll continue to get better and we've got to find a way to go on a run."

Puck drops at 4:00 PM today on Leafs Nation Network and will be streamed live in the Maple Leafs app. For fans attending today's game at Coca-Cola Coliseum, please note Marlies Alley will be closed today for a private event.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

22-20-3-2 Overall Record 27-14-2-4

3-3-0-0 Head To Head 1-1-1-0

2-1-0-0 Streak 0-1-0-0

155 Goals For 143

158 Goals Against 125

21.5% Power Play Percentage 16.8%

76.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 82.0%

K. Agostino (21) Leading Goal Scorer J. Sebastien-Dea (14)

P. Aberg (36) Leading Points Scorer J. Sebastien-Dea (31)

K. Kaskisuo (12) Wins Leader A. Hammond (13)

J. Johansson (13)

