Glass Joins Wolves

February 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Illinois -- The Chicago Wolves announced Saturday that center Cody Glass was assigned to the team by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

The 20-year-old has spent the entire season with Vegas and contributed five goals and seven assists with a -7 plus/minus rating in 37 games. He has not appeared in a game since Jan. 4 due to injury.

Glass rejoins the squad with which he made his professional debut last season. The Winnipeg native scored two goals in his first Wolves game on April 5 and finished with three goals and two assists in six regular-season contests.

Then he developed into a force during the Calder Cup Playoffs as he shared the team lead in points - posting seven goals and eight assists in 22 postseason games. His run included game-winning overtime goals in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals against Iowa and Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus San Diego.

The Wolves start a four-game homestand at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Milwaukee Admirals. Chicago also hosts Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. Saturday and Cleveland at 3 p.m. Sunday. For tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

