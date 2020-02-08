Glass Joins Wolves
February 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Illinois -- The Chicago Wolves announced Saturday that center Cody Glass was assigned to the team by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.
The 20-year-old has spent the entire season with Vegas and contributed five goals and seven assists with a -7 plus/minus rating in 37 games. He has not appeared in a game since Jan. 4 due to injury.
Glass rejoins the squad with which he made his professional debut last season. The Winnipeg native scored two goals in his first Wolves game on April 5 and finished with three goals and two assists in six regular-season contests.
Then he developed into a force during the Calder Cup Playoffs as he shared the team lead in points - posting seven goals and eight assists in 22 postseason games. His run included game-winning overtime goals in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals against Iowa and Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus San Diego.
The Wolves start a four-game homestand at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Milwaukee Admirals. Chicago also hosts Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. Saturday and Cleveland at 3 p.m. Sunday. For tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2020
- Power Play Leads the Way as Eagles Top Barracuda 4-3 in OT - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Earns 5-2 Victory against Stockton - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Begin Road Trip with 3-2 (OT) Loss to Senators - Laval Rocket
- Griffins Rally from Three Down to Earn Point - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ustimenko Sparkles in AHL Debut - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Shine in Overtime in 4-3 Victory over Griffins - Texas Stars
- Rampage Top IceHogs on Reinke's Winner - San Antonio Rampage
- Glass Joins Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Lose to Phantoms, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Assign Center Ryan MacInnis to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Gibson makes season-high 44 saves on 46 shots Saturday night - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Clip Thunderbirds, Win Season-Series - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Edged by Comets, 5-4, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Down Crunch in Shootout Thriller - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Heat Drop Weekend Opener at Iowa - Stockton Heat
- Bears Get Better of T-Birds in Hershey - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Beat Rocket in OT on Formenton Winner - Belleville Senators
- Kuokkanen Lifts Checkers over Hartford in Overtime - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Edge Wolf Pack in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Blanked by Marlies - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Red Wings Assign Cholowski - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Texas Stars Recall Anthony Nellis from Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Bears Recall Defenseman Tommy Hughes from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Heat Start Weekend Set at Iowa Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Host Americans for a Saturday Showdown - Toronto Marlies
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Fehervary Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, February 8 - Belleville Senators
- Game 45 Preview: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Meet Bruins Twice this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Reign Set Team Record with 10 Goals in Rout - Ontario Reign
- Rampage Earn Point in OT Loss to Rockford - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners Come Close But Suffer Tough To Swallow Defeat In San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Remain Hot against Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Fog Fall to Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Fall to Eagles in Heated Affair, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Ads Battle Back to Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Goaltender Battle Goes to Chicago - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.