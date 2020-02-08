Texas Stars Recall Anthony Nellis from Idaho Steelheads

February 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars forward Anthony Nellis

(Texas Stars) Texas Stars forward Anthony Nellis(Texas Stars)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced that forward Anthony Nellis has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Nellis, 25, is in his first full professional season and made his AHL debut with the Stars on Saturday, Jan. 11 against Toronto. The Breakeyville, Quebec native has played 41 ECHL games with the Steelheads this season recording 25 points (13-12=25) with four multi-point games in his first pro season. Nellis ranks second on the Steelheads in goals and fourth in points.

Prior to signing with the Stars, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound skater made his pro debut with the Fort Wayne Komets on Mar. 22, 2019. In his first 10 games after a four-year career at Lake Superior State University, Nellis produced eight points (5-3=8). The former Laker was a top-four scorer for the team in all four years, collecting 91 points (40-51') in 148 career NCAA games.

Texas faces the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight as they continue a stretch of three games in three nights. Puck drop at Van Andel Arena is at 6 p.m. CT.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket packages including 24-game and 12-game plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.