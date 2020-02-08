Rampage Earn Point in OT Loss to Rockford

San Antonio Rampage goaltender Adam Wilcox stops the Rockford IceHogs' Alexandre Fortin



ROCKFORD, IL - Austin Poganski's late goal in the third period forced overtime but Rockford's John Quenneville netted the winner in the extra session, as the Rockford IceHogs (22-24-3) defeated the San Antonio Rampage (16-19-12) on Friday night at BMO Harris Bank Center.

With the point earned via the overtime loss, the Rampage moved past the Manitoba Moose and into seventh place in the Central Division.

Klim Kostin also scored in regulation, and goaltender Adam Wilcox made 18 saves in the loss.

In overtime, Mike Vecchione wired a shot from the top of the right circle that missed the net, the carom off the end boards springing the IceHogs on a 2-on-1 rush the other way. Defenseman Lucas Carlsson carried the puck on the right wing and fed a pass across to Quenneville, who beat Wilcox for his 11th of the season at 1:13.

The IceHogs improved to 5-1 in games decided in overtime, while the Rampage fell to 1-7.

Kostin opened the scoring for the Rampage 58 seconds into the second period, driving to the front of the net and tucking the puck around IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia for a 1-0 Rampage lead. Kostin's 10th goal of the season was also his seventh in the past 15 games.

The IceHogs tied the score 1-1 at 18:35 of the second period. With the Rampage on the power play, a bouncing puck skipped past Mitch Reinke at the right point and rolled out to center ice. IceHogs forward Alexandre Fortin chased down the puck and beat Wilcox on a shorthanded breakaway for his fourth goal of the season.

Fortin's tally was the ninth shorthanded goal given up by the Rampage this season.

Nicolas Beaudin gave Rockford the lead at 13:50 of the third period, taking a feed from Dylan McLaughlin in the high slot and snapping a wrist shot past Wilcox's glove for his third goal of the season.

San Antonio drew even at 2-2 just 1:10 later when Niko Mikkola shoveled a backhander toward the Rockford net. The puck fluttered over Delia before Poganski batted it over the goal line for his eighth of the season.

San Antonio killed off all seven IceHogs power plays, including 36 seconds of 5-on-3 penalty killing time in the second period and 3:09 of a five-minute major penalty to Ryan Olsen, a Rockford power play that was cut short by an IceHogs penalty.

Dakota Joshua earned his first professional fighting major at 9:04 of the second period, dropping the gloves with defenseman Dennis Gilbert.

The Rampage are winless in their last eight trips to BMO Harris Back Center, going 0-7-1 since their last win in Rockford on Nov. 10, 2017.

The Rampage and IceHogs face off again on Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Kostin (10); Poganski (8)

Adam Wilcox: 18 saves on 21 shots

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 7-for-7

THREE STARS:

1) John Quenneville - RFD

2) Nicolas Beaudin - RFD

3) Alexandre Fortin - RFD

