Fog Fall to Ontario

February 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-21-5; 45pts) lost to the Ontario Reign (23-18-4-1; 51pts), 10-3, on Friday. LW Ryan McLeod and D Joel Persson each had two assists.

FIRST PERIOD

REIGN GOAL: F Gabe Vilardi (7th) deflected a point shot; Assists: Anderson, Byron; Time of goal: 1:33; ONT leads, 1-0

REIGN GOAL: RW Matt Luff (6th) from the right-wing circle; Assist: Anderson; Time of goal: 3:14; ONT leads, 2-0

REIGN GOAL: RW Martin Frk (22nd) on a breakaway; Assist: Eyssimont; Time of goal: 11:34; ONT leads, 3-0

REIGN GOAL: LW Giovanni Fiore (2nd) from the left-wing; Assist: Sutter; Time of goal: 12:09; ONT leads, 4-0

REIGN GOAL: D Tobias Bjornfot (4th) from the high slot; Assists: LaDue, Luff; Time of goal: 19:36; ONT leads, 5-0

SHOTS: BAK- 10, ONT - 11

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Kirill Maksimov (5th) from the top of the right-wing circle on a power play; Assists; McLeod, Persson; Time of goal: 1:14; ONT leads, 5-1

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (11th) from the goal mouth; Assist: McLeod; Time of goal: 2:50; ONT leads, 5-2

REIGN GOAL: F Johan Sodergran (2nd) from the top of the left-wing circle; Assists: Bouma, Imama; Time of goal: 3:25; ONT leads, 6-2

REIGN GOAL: LW Boko Imama (2nd) from the right-wing circle; Assist: Sutter; Time of goal: 12:04; ONT leads, 7-2

CONDORS GOAL: LW Jakob Stukel (4th) redirected a centering pass; Assists: Persson, Gambardella; Time of goal: 16:26; ONT leads, 7-3

REIGN GOAL: D Kale Clague (8th) blast from the left point; Assist: Frk; Time of goal: 19:41; ONT leads, 8-3

SHOTS: BAK - 21, ONT - 8

THIRD PERIOD

REIGN GOAL: Vilardi (8th) off a cross-ice pass; Assist: Frk, Durzi; Time of goal: 10:44; ONT leads, 9-3

REIGN GOAL: Frk (23rd) at the top of the crease; Assist: Vilardi; Time of goal: 14:44; ONT leads, 10-3

SHOTS: BAK- 7, ONT - 15

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Vilardi (ONT) 2. Frk (ONT) 3. Imama (ONT)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/2; ONT - 1/1

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 38; ONT - 34

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-12-3; 12:09; 2/6); ONT - Villalta (6-3-1; 35/38)

LW Ryan McLeod and D Joel Persson each had two assists

Bakersfield is in San Diego on Sunday at 5 p.m. and in Ontario Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Cooper Marody, Beau Starrett

CONDORS HOME NEXT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2020

