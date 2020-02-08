Blue Jackets Assign Center Ryan MacInnis to Monsters
February 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets assigned center Ryan MacInnis to the Monsters.
A 6'3", 185 lb. left-shooting native of St. Louis, MO, MacInnis, 23, was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and accepted a qualifying offer from Columbus on July 16, 2019. In nine appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, the first of his NHL career, Macinnis notched 0-1-1 with a +1 rating and added 6-16-22 with 20 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 36 appearances for Cleveland. In 236 career AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons, Tucson Roadrunners and the Monsters spanning parts of five seasons from 2016-20, Macinnis logged 24-53-77 with 131 penalty minutes and a -9 rating.
Prior to his professional career, MacInnis contributed 79-101-180 with 95 penalty minutes and a -21 rating in 192 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers spanning parts of three seasons from 2013-16. In 41 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program in 2012-13, MacInnis notched 8-6-14 with six penalty minutes and a -13 rating and helped Team USA claim Bronze Medal honors at the 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.
Monsters Family Value Packs start at less than $20 per person and provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)!
