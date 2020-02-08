Red Wings Assign Cholowski
February 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned defenseman Dennis Cholowski to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Cholowski, 21, has split his second professional season between Detroit and Grand Rapids. He has posted eight points (2-6-8) and four penalty minutes in 19:43 of average ice time in 33 appearances for the Red Wings. Skating in 19 games for the Griffins, Cholowski has netted seven points (2-5-7) - including his first two AHL goals - and four PIM.
A 6-foot-2, 197-pound blueliner, Cholowski made his Red Wings debut on Oct. 4, 2018 - becoming the 169th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL - and has produced 24 points (9-15-24) and 20 PIM in 85 career games for Detroit.
Selected 20th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Red Wings, Cholowski has appeared in 45 regular season AHL contests for Grand Rapids over parts of three seasons (2016-17, 2018-20), totaling 19 points (2-17-19) and 16 PIM. In six Calder Cup Playoff tilts, the Langley, British Columbia, native shows two assists.
The Griffins (21-21-2-4) host the Texas Stars today at 7 p.m.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.