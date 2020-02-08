Heat Start Weekend Set at Iowa Saturday

Saturday, February 8, 2020

Arena: Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, Iowa

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2020

Time: 4:00 p.m. PST

TONIGHT

Stockton is set to skate in just its second game since the AHL's All-Star break with the Heat's first of two contests this weekend against the Iowa Wild. The Heat, who have recorded at least a point in all three games in Des Moines in the teams' all-time series, look to push their current point streak to four games having gone 2-0-1-0 over the last three, a stretch that dates all the way back to Monday, January 20.

The Wild won the first meeting this season between the clubs, a 4-3 decision at Stockton Arena on December 18.

GETTING TRICKY

Austin Czarnik is coming off Stockton's third hat trick of the season, the forward joining Oliver Kylington and Alan Quine in this year's group of players to light the lamp three times in a game. Czarnik has been a standout since being assigned to Stockton, coming into tonight's game with 22 points (12g,10a) in just 18 games - the ninth-best point total on Stockton's roster. Czarnik is second on the team with 1.22 points per game, trailing only Alan Quine.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Stockton enters tonight's contest as the Western Conference's top road team, boasting a .750 point percentage in games away from Stockton Arena this season. The Heat have a plus-22 scoring margin in 20 road games and have gone 6-3-0-1 in their last 10 away games. Iowa ranks third in the West on home ice with a .680 point percentage.

GOING STREAKING

Forwards Alan Quine and Byron Froese each boast four-game scoring streaks entering Saturday's matchup with Iowa, Quine with seven points (2g,5a) and Froese with six (2g,4a) in that span. Quine has pulled to within two points of second-year forward Glenn Gawdin for the top-scoring honors on Stockton's roster and is just 14 points shy of his 52-point total that paced the Heat in the 2018-19 season. Froese will look to push his hot streak to five games, which would be his first such run of the season. His last five-game scoring streak came with Lehigh Valley from March 29 to April 6 last season.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE

This weekend's set against Iowa features one of the most intriguing matchups in the special teams battle, each team boasting top-10 rankings on both the power play and penalty kill. Stockton enters the weekend ranked second on the power play at 25.2-percent and tops on the penalty kill at 88.4-percent, while Iowa is close behind at 20.6-percent on the man-advantage and 85.7-percent when down a skater.

A LITTLE LESS CONVERSATION, A LITTLE MORE ACTION

Saturday's game will be the Heat's second contest since the All-Star break and first in a full week. Iowa won both of its first two games back from the recess, 4-1 over Grand Rapids on January 31 and 4-0 over the San Antonio Rampage on Wednesday. The weekend set will surpass the one-game workload seen by Stockton over the two weeks from January 25 through Friday, Feb. 7.

