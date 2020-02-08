Reign Set Team Record with 10 Goals in Rout
February 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign set a franchise record with 10 goals scored, in a 10-3 victory over the Bakersfield Condors. Ontario got a career-high four points (2-2-4) from Martin Frk, and two goals from Gabriel Vilardi, as eight different Reign players scored a goal and 15 players collected a point. The Reign extended their winning streak to six games and their point streak to eight games with the victory.
Date: February 7, 2020
Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK27BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK27Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK27PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (23-18-4-1)
BAK Record: (20-21-4-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 5 3 2 -- 10
BAK 0 3 0 -- 3
Shots PP
ONT 34 1/1
BAK 37 1/2
Three Stars -
1. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)
2. Martin Frk (ONT)
3. Boko Imama (ONT)
W: Matthew Villalta (6-3-1)
L: Stuart Skinner (16-12-3)
Next Game: Saturday, February 8, 2020 vs. Tucson - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
