Goaltender Battle Goes to Chicago

The Manitoba Moose (22-28-0-0) lost a 2-0 decision against the Chicago Wolves (23-21-3-2) on Friday at Bell MTS Place.

The man advantage was the story of the first period as the clubs exchanged three power play opportunities each. With 6:31 remaining in the frame, Gage Quinney capitalized on the man advantage to give Chicago the 1-0 lead.

Two minutes into the second period, Chicago saw an opportunity to improve their lead on a three-on-one opportunity however Mikhail Berdin flashed the leather and denied Paul Cotter's wrist shot. Both the Moose and the Wolves defencemen displayed a solid second frame as Chicago only registered five shots on net compared to Manitoba's six.

Midway through the third period, Brent Pedersen nearly found the back of the net for Manitoba, but Oscar Dansk slide cross crease to make a highlight reel to keep the Moose off the board. With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Tye McGinn found Manitoba's empty net to secure the Wolves 2-0 victory.

Quick Hits

The Moose retired Jimmy Roy's number 21 jersey to kick off the evening

Mikhail Berdin is tied for the lead in the AHL with 37 games played

Logan Stanley led the Moose with shots on net

Attendance was announced at 7,013 What's Next?

The Moose take on the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

