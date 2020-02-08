Power Play Leads the Way as Eagles Top Barracuda 4-3 in OT
February 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles scored three power play goals, including a pair from forward Sheldon Dries, as the Eagles erased a 2-0 deficit to defeat the San Jose Barracuda 4-3 in overtime on Saturday. Forward T.J. Tynan collected three assists in the winning effort, while defensemen Conor Timmins and Jacob MacDonald each notched two assists. The win was Colorado's fourth consecutive victory and now ties the Eagles with Stockton for second place in the AHL's Pacific Division.
San Jose would jump out to an early lead when forward Joachim Blichfeld skated through the top of the right-wing circle before snapping a shot into the back of the net to put the Barracuda on top 1-0 only 7:00 into the contest.
Just over nine minutes later, San Jose defenseman Keaton Middleton would pounce on a rebound in the slot and blast it past Eagles goaltender Hunter Miska to stretch the Barracuda's advantage to 2-0 with 3:57 remaining in the first period.
Still down 2-0 to begin the second period, Colorado would take advantage of an early power play as forward Martin Kaut would tip shot past San Jose goalie Josef Korenar to slice the deficit to 2-1 just 1:35 into the middle frame.
The Barracuda would generate an answer off a power play of its own when forward Antti Suomela tucked a loose puck at the side of the net past Miska to give San Jose a 3-1 advantage at the 7:17 mark of the second stanza.
The Eagles would steal the momentum back when defenseman Mark Alt weaved his way through the slot before lighting the lamp with a wrister to trim the Barracuda's lead to 3-2 with 4:55 remaining in the second period.
Another Colorado power play would set up Dries to redirect a shot into the back of the net and tie the game at 3-3 at the 16:47 mark of the second frame.
The third period would see San Jose outshoot the Eagles 11-9, but both goaltenders would rise to the occasion and force a sudden-death overtime with game still deadlocked at 3-3.
Suomela would be booked for holding just 2:58 into the extra session and Colorado would capitalize, as Dries would lunge across the side of the crease and slam home a rebound to secure the 4-3 victory for the Eagles with 1:06 remaining in overtime.
Colorado finished the evening going 3-for-8 on the power play, while the Barracuda would net one goal on four opportunities on the man-advantage. Miska earned his fifth straight win in net, stopping 29 of the 32 shots he faced, as the Eagles outshot San Jose by a final count of 35-32.
The Eagles return to action when they host the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, February 11th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2020
- Power Play Leads the Way as Eagles Top Barracuda 4-3 in OT - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Earns 5-2 Victory against Stockton - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Begin Road Trip with 3-2 (OT) Loss to Senators - Laval Rocket
- Griffins Rally from Three Down to Earn Point - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ustimenko Sparkles in AHL Debut - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Shine in Overtime in 4-3 Victory over Griffins - Texas Stars
- Rampage Top IceHogs on Reinke's Winner - San Antonio Rampage
- Glass Joins Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Lose to Phantoms, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Assign Center Ryan MacInnis to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Gibson makes season-high 44 saves on 46 shots Saturday night - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Clip Thunderbirds, Win Season-Series - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Edged by Comets, 5-4, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Down Crunch in Shootout Thriller - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Heat Drop Weekend Opener at Iowa - Stockton Heat
- Bears Get Better of T-Birds in Hershey - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Beat Rocket in OT on Formenton Winner - Belleville Senators
- Kuokkanen Lifts Checkers over Hartford in Overtime - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Edge Wolf Pack in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Blanked by Marlies - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Red Wings Assign Cholowski - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Texas Stars Recall Anthony Nellis from Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Bears Recall Defenseman Tommy Hughes from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Heat Start Weekend Set at Iowa Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Host Americans for a Saturday Showdown - Toronto Marlies
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Fehervary Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, February 8 - Belleville Senators
- Game 45 Preview: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Meet Bruins Twice this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Reign Set Team Record with 10 Goals in Rout - Ontario Reign
- Rampage Earn Point in OT Loss to Rockford - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners Come Close But Suffer Tough To Swallow Defeat In San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Remain Hot against Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Fog Fall to Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Fall to Eagles in Heated Affair, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Ads Battle Back to Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Goaltender Battle Goes to Chicago - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Power Play Leads the Way as Eagles Top Barracuda 4-3 in OT
- Greer, Miska Propel Colorado to 5-1 Win over San Jose
- Barberio Assigned to Eagles, Rosen Called up to Avalanche
- Eagles Rally to Top Roadrunners 3-2 in a Shootout
- Wild Second Period Leads to Eagles 4-3 Victory at Tucson