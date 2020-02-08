P-Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 4-2

February 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





BRIDGEPORT, CT. - Jack Studnicka extended his point streak to three games, but Bridgeport's three goals in the first period were too much to overcome, as the Providence Bruins fell to the Sound Tigers, 4-2, on Saturday night.

Brendan Woods also scored for Providence in the loss, with Alex Petrovic and Paul Carey picking up the assists. Providence outshot Bridgeport, 46-25.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 0 0 2 2

BRIDGEPORT 3 0 1 4

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"I think the first four minutes were good. Then we just made mistakes that can't happen. It's very unacceptable at this point of the season. We haven't played in a week so we were sleeping a little bit, but the second goal was essentially the same play. We didn't learn from our mistake on the first goal and that's unacceptable. It's really a shame because we did start the game the right way, but we had to chase it.

"We were able to find our game in the third, but by then it was too late. Chasing a 3-0 deficit usually doesn't end up in your favor and that's what happened tonight. "

JACK STUDNICKA - ONE GOAL

"I think we had some chances in the first period that we didn't bear down on. They had their chances and were able to capitalize. It's hard to come back from a three-goal deficit, but the boys didn't give up and we fought until the end."

STATS

- Jack Studnicka scored his sixth shorthanded goal of the season, which leads the AHL. With his goal, Studnicka extended his point streak to three games. He has recorded six points (4G, 2A) during that span.

- Brendan Woods scored his eighth goal of the season and has recorded 16 points this season in 37 games. Woods collected 17 points in 53 games with the Utica Comets last season.

- Alex Petrovic recorded his 18th assist of the season on the goal by Woods. The 18 assists are tied for the second most on the P-Bruins.

- Paul Carey recorded an assist for the second consecutive game. He has notched 15 helpers this season.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island for a rematch with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Sunday, February 9 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.