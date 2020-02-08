Barracuda Fall to Eagles in Heated Affair, 5-1
February 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (14-25-1-2) traveled to Colorado on Friday for the first of two games over the weekend and were dealt a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Eagles (25-14-3-1) (Colorado Eagles).
PLAYER NOTES
Zachary Sawchenko (3-4-1) suffered the loss after allowing five goals on 34 shots
Hunter Miska (10-4-3) made 31 saves to earn his fourth-straight win and second over the Barracuda
Noah Gregor (7) recorded the Barracuda's only goal, snapping a six-game goalless drought
AJ Greer (10,11) collected a pair of goals and an assist to earn first-star honors
Friday's loss was the Barracuda's sixth in a row (0-5-1)
Jeff Viel and Lean Bergmann each dropped the mitts in the loss as the two teams combined for 40 penalty minutes
SCORING
Colorado 1 2 2 5
San Jose 1 0 0 1
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Colorado 34 0 4 22
San Jose 32 0 2 18
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
