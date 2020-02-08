Barracuda Fall to Eagles in Heated Affair, 5-1

February 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





The San Jose Barracuda (14-25-1-2) traveled to Colorado on Friday for the first of two games over the weekend and were dealt a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Eagles (25-14-3-1) (Colorado Eagles).

PLAYER NOTES

Zachary Sawchenko (3-4-1) suffered the loss after allowing five goals on 34 shots

Hunter Miska (10-4-3) made 31 saves to earn his fourth-straight win and second over the Barracuda

Noah Gregor (7) recorded the Barracuda's only goal, snapping a six-game goalless drought

AJ Greer (10,11) collected a pair of goals and an assist to earn first-star honors

Friday's loss was the Barracuda's sixth in a row (0-5-1)

Jeff Viel and Lean Bergmann each dropped the mitts in the loss as the two teams combined for 40 penalty minutes

SCORING

Colorado 1 2 2 5

San Jose 1 0 0 1

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Colorado 34 0 4 22

San Jose 32 0 2 18

