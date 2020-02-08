Heat Drop Weekend Opener at Iowa
February 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Austin Czarnik and Byron Froese each maintained their hot hands on the offensive end, but the Heat could not contain the Iowa Wild as Stockton fell 5-2 Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. The visiting team jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first as a Czarnik slap shot found the back of the net, but a three-goal rally in the second around Froese's 15th goal of the season gave Iowa a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes. The Wild then seized control of the contest with a marker early in the third as Sam Anas, who finished the night with five points (2g,3a), provided the insurance goal and empty netter in the final frame. The AHL's leading goal-scorer Gerald Mayhew (2g,1a) and netminder Kaapo Kahkonen (36 saves) also made strong contributions for Iowa en route to the win. The teams will face off once again on Sunday, a 1 p.m. PST puck drop in Des Moines.
GOALIES
W: Kaapo Kahkonen (38 shots, 36 saves)
L: Jon Gillies (31 shots, 27 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Sam Anas (2g,3a), Second - Gerald Mayhew (2g,1a), Third - Kaapo Kahkonen (36 svs)
Shots On Goal: STK - 38, IA - 32
Power Plays: STK - 1-3, IA - 2-4
- Austin Czarnik pushed his goal total to four over the last two games with his first period marker.
- Byron Froese netted his 15th of the season to tie the game in the second period. With Froese's tally, Stockton became the first team in the AHL this season to have four skaters hit the 15-goal mark.
- Froese's scoring streak is now at six games (3g,5a). Alan Quine (2g,6a) also hit the six-game mark for his scoring streak with an assist.
- Gerald Mayhew's power play goal at the end of the second period snapped a streak of 31-straight kills for Stockton.
- The Heat are now 16-2-2-2 when scoring first on the year.
- The game was the first time in the all-time series that Stockton was held without a point, now 5-1-2-0 in eight meetings.
UP NEXT
Stockton and Iowa wrap up their weekend set Sunday, a 1 p.m. PST puck drop. The Heat will then head to San Jose for a Wednesday tilt against the Barracuda.
